Tribune's WPIX, Three Other Stations Go Dark on Cablevision

Cablevision Systems and Tribune Co. are the latest to step

into the retransmission-consent fee boxing ring, after the broadcaster's WPIX

and three other stations were pulled from the MSO's systems at around midnight

Friday.

WPIX, affiliatied with The CW, was dropped from

Cablevision's New York-area lineups. The others are WCCT (CW) in Hartford,

Conn., carried in a small portion of Connecticut; KWGN (CW) in Denver, carried

in some of Cablevision's Optimum West markets (formerly Bresnan

Communications); and Philadelphia's WPHL (MyNetwork), which had been available

in a small portion of New Jersey.

According to Tribune, Cablevision pulled WPIX and the other

stations while the previous retrans agreement was still in effect.

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.