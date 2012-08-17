Tribune's WPIX, Three Other Stations Go Dark on Cablevision
Cablevision Systems and Tribune Co. are the latest to step
into the retransmission-consent fee boxing ring, after the broadcaster's WPIX
and three other stations were pulled from the MSO's systems at around midnight
Friday.
WPIX, affiliatied with The CW, was dropped from
Cablevision's New York-area lineups. The others are WCCT (CW) in Hartford,
Conn., carried in a small portion of Connecticut; KWGN (CW) in Denver, carried
in some of Cablevision's Optimum West markets (formerly Bresnan
Communications); and Philadelphia's WPHL (MyNetwork), which had been available
in a small portion of New Jersey.
According to Tribune, Cablevision pulled WPIX and the other
stations while the previous retrans agreement was still in effect.
