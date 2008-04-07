Tribune’s Randy Michaels Named to NAB TV Board
Tribune CEO Randy Michaels was named to the TV board of the National Association of Broadcasters.
Michaels, who took over as CEO of Tribune in December 2007, fills an at-large seat and the unexpired term of Bob Lee (Schurz Communications), who retired.
Michaels was formerly president and CEO of Clear Channel Radio.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.