Tribune's Meyrowitz Named VP, GM of WPIX-TV
Tribune Broadcasting has named Eric Meyrowitz as vice
president and general manager of New York's WPIX-TV, the multimedia company announced
Wednesday (Sept. 1). Meyrowitz, who has served as vice president and general
manager of Tribune's WDCW-TV in Washington, DC since 2004, is set to start
immediately.
"Eric is the right guy for this job," said Tribune Broadcasting President Jerry
Kersting. "Evenmore so because he's originally from New York-he understands the
city, the importance oflocal news and the rich tradition of WPIX."
Meyrowitz first joined WDCW in 2000 as part of its local sales department,
going on to serve as general sales manager at the station from 2002 to 2004.
Prior to WDCW, Meyrowitz was the national sales manager for Baltimore's
WBAL-TV, from 1997 to 2000. He worked for the television sales representative
firm Harrington, Righter & Parsons, Inc. from 1992 to 1997.
"This is an incredible opportunity to lead a great station in the best media
market in the country," said Meyrowitz, a New York native. "With new syndicated
programming launching this fall, and the expansion of its morning news show,
WPIX will continue growing its legacy and I'm honored to be a part of it. Plus,
I get to return home-I can't wait to get started."
