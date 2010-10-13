Tribune's Abrams Suspended for Racy Email

Tribune Chief Innovation Officer Lee Abrams has

been suspended without pay after sending a racy email out to co-workers earlier

this week, reports Forbes.com.

Tribune has confirmed the

report. According to an internal memo from CEO

Randy Michaels, Abrams "will remain on suspension indefinitely and without

pay while we review the circumstances surrounding the email and video link he

distributed on Monday. We're in the process of determining further disciplinary

action."

Poynter.org reported that Tribune employees

complained to HR after Abrams sent an email Monday that "contained links

to off-color satirical videos, including one he labeled ‘Sluts' in which a

gyrating woman appears to pour liquor on her bare breasts."

In his apology to the whole of the company

yesterday, Abrams explained the video as "a parody of a cable-type reality

show. It is not something that we would ever air on our TV stations -- in fact

quite the opposite -- we show this as an example of what NOT to do."

Michaels said in the memo that Lee "recognizes

that the video was in extremely bad taste and that it offended employees,"

and that the exec apologized. Michaels reiterated that "a creative culture

must be built on a foundation of respect."

Michaels has promoted a jocular corporate culture

since he took the CEO spot at Tribune in December 2009.

But the timing of Abrams' alleged misstep could not

be much worse; the culture at Tribune was depicted as something akin to Animal

House in a front-page New York Times

story last week.