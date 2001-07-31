Tribune wants piece of action

Other syndicators are dropping out of the action-hour business, but Tribune

Entertainment is raring to go in the genre with five different projects

currently in development for the fall-2002 season.

Projects unveiled during a Tuesday press briefing include SPQR, which

follows characters living in ancient Roman times; MechWarriors, based on

popular Microsoft Corp. computer game Battletech; and The Ultimate

Adventure Company, about the real-life experiences of explorer Barry

Clifford.

Several syndicators are out in the market with their 2002 shows and have

closed a lot of their big station deals already on such shows as Dr. Phil

and the strip versions of The Weakest Link and Who Wants to Be a

Millionaire.

But Tribune has a ready distribution partner in its Tribune station group,

which hasn't yet made any groupwide purchases on any fall-2002 first-run

shows.

This established pipeline also gives Tribune a leg up in continuing to shop

around its action hours when such nonaligned distributors as Studios USA and

Pearson Television plc -- of the canceled Xena: Warrior Princess and

Baywatch, respectively -- have scaled back their efforts in the genre.

New Line Television's The Lost World is also considered to be on the

rocks for next season.

Beyond feeding its Tribune group, the distributor is also looking to start

creating original content for broadcast and cable networks, with Sci Fi Channel

is a likely possibility. But Tribune will keep its stations as its main

programming priority.

Besides action projects -- others include Pendragon, which will

explore the Kingdom of Camelot; and Trade Winds, a TV spin on sailing

movie White Squall -- Tribune is also developing for 2002 psychic talk

strip Beyond with James Van Praagh.

Admittedly, Tribune was 'very aware' of Crossing Over with John

Edward'sappeal in the marketplace before hatching Beyond,

starring medium Van Praagh, president and CEO Dick Askin said. Yet if

Crossing Over ends up missing with audiences this fall, Beyond

'will go ahead regardless,' he added, thinking that Van Praagh 'stands on his

own merit.'

Tribune's goal for 2002 is to distribute one daytime strip and two action

hours, with some of the other projects landing in cable or on a network.

In other Tribune developments, Askin firmed up a November completion date on

its Tribune Studios digital-conversion project, estimated at costing between $10

million and $15 million. Once finished, the 10-acre site in Hollywood will be

the first all-digital studio in the United States, with high definition

capabilities.

The first to make use of the new digital equipment -- which Askin said allows

for more efficient production -- will be Tribune's upcoming Talk or Walk

and Pearson's Card Sharks. Paramount's Judge Judy and Judge Joe

Brown will continue to tape on the lot.

Tribune Studios, formerly owned by Warner Bros., is considered legendary

because it's where The Jazz Singer, the world's first 'talkie film,' was

made.

As for 2001 efforts, Tribune has cleared Mutant X in 165 markets,

representing 95 percent of the United States; Talk or Walk, 185 markets,

92 percent; and off-net City Guys, 183 markets, 91 percent. It continues

to represent barter-sales activities for Hearst Entertainment, NBC Enterprises

and Universal Worldwide Television.