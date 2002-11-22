Tribune, Walgreen nix show
A well-publicized weekly TV collaboration between Tribune Broadcasting and giant
pharmaceutical chain Walgreen Co. has been scrapped after the two sides failed to
reach agreement on a "show both could be happy with."
Tribune spokesman Gary Weitmen said, "We couldn't maintain our editorial
standards and deliver what Walgreen wanted as an advertiser."
Walgreen vice president for advertising Craig Sinclair agreed, saying, "It was a case
of different parties, different interests."
Both said Tribune maintained editorial control throughout the process,
although neither would identify the differences between the broadcaster and the
drug-store chain.
The show was to have been the centerpiece of a multimillion-dollar
multimedia agreement, and it was to air on WGN-TV Chicago and WGN Superstation on
Saturday mornings beginning last week.
The other parts of the agreement, including advertising across Tribune's
various platforms, will continue, Sinclair said.
The program's health- and medical-news content was to have been drawn from
Tribune's 24 television stations, then produced and fed via satellite by the
Tribune Media Center in Washington, D.C.
