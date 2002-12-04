Tribune ups sales exec
Rick Marker has been promoted to director of Eastern-region sales for Tribune
Entertainment Co., senior vice president and general
sales manager Steve Mulderrig said.
In his new position, Marker will be responsible for overseeing Tribune's
program sales from Maine to West Virginia.
He will continue to report to Mulderrig in New York.
Previously, Marker was manager of Eastern-region sales, and
he started with Tribune in 1995 as manager of its Midwest region, based in
Chicago.
Prior to joining Tribune, Marker was general and national sales manager for
WNPL-TV in Fort Myers and Naples, Fla.
He graduated from the University of Minnesota with a bachelor's degree in
communication and history.
