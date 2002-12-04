Tribune ups sales exec

Rick Marker has been promoted to director of Eastern-region sales for Tribune

Entertainment Co., senior vice president and general

sales manager Steve Mulderrig said.

In his new position, Marker will be responsible for overseeing Tribune's

program sales from Maine to West Virginia.

He will continue to report to Mulderrig in New York.

Previously, Marker was manager of Eastern-region sales, and

he started with Tribune in 1995 as manager of its Midwest region, based in

Chicago.

Prior to joining Tribune, Marker was general and national sales manager for

WNPL-TV in Fort Myers and Naples, Fla.

He graduated from the University of Minnesota with a bachelor's degree in

communication and history.