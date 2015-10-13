Tribune Ups Leigh White to VP, GM of KTXL in Sacramento

Tribune Broadcasting has elevated Leigh White to VP and general manager of KTXL, its Fox affiliate in Sacramento.

White, who had been leading the station’s sales effort as director of sales, will supervise all of Fox 40, including daily operations and strategic planning. She will continue reporting to Kathy Clements, chief operating officer of Tribune Broadcasting.

“Leigh is the inspired leader that we had been seeking to fill this role, and we are fortunate the right person to manage the station was already at KTXL,” Clements said. “Leigh has proven her management skills and excels at strategic planning, making her a perfect fit to run FOX 40.”

Before joining Tribune, White served as director of sales at WCNC in Charlotte, N.C., general sales manager at WBIR in Knoxville, Tenn. and WTVX in West Palm Beach, Fla., and VP and general manager at WDBD in Jackson, Miss.

“Sacramento is a vibrant and progressive television market, and I look forward to leading the Fox 40 team in our commitment to local news excellence, and service to our community,” White said.