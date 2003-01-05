Tribune unplugs Van Praagh

Tribune Entertainment is stopping production on rookie psychic talk show Beyond with

James Van Praagh, the company confirmed late Friday.

"We are very proud of the effort that has gone into the production of

Beyond with James Van Praagh, and we believe James' extraordinary

psychic abilities have brought hope and closure to the many guests on the show,

as well as to the viewers at home," said Donna Harrison, senior vice president

of unscripted programming and development at Tribune Entertainment.

"We were hoping this type of first-run programming would have the broad-based

appeal that would make it viable in today's highly competitive daytime

environment. Unfortunately, the marketplace was not as responsive to Beyond

as we had hoped to move forward for season two. We have produced a

sufficient number of episodes to keep the series on the air until we explore our

options, including those outside of syndication," she added.

Beyond averaged about a 0.9 national rating since its launch in

September.

It was the lowest-rated new talk show of the season, along with Twentieth's

The Rob Nelson Show, which was canceled last month.