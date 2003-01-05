Tribune unplugs Van Praagh
Tribune Entertainment is stopping production on rookie psychic talk show Beyond with
James Van Praagh, the company confirmed late Friday.
"We are very proud of the effort that has gone into the production of
Beyond with James Van Praagh, and we believe James' extraordinary
psychic abilities have brought hope and closure to the many guests on the show,
as well as to the viewers at home," said Donna Harrison, senior vice president
of unscripted programming and development at Tribune Entertainment.
"We were hoping this type of first-run programming would have the broad-based
appeal that would make it viable in today's highly competitive daytime
environment. Unfortunately, the marketplace was not as responsive to Beyond
as we had hoped to move forward for season two. We have produced a
sufficient number of episodes to keep the series on the air until we explore our
options, including those outside of syndication," she added.
Beyond averaged about a 0.9 national rating since its launch in
September.
It was the lowest-rated new talk show of the season, along with Twentieth's
The Rob Nelson Show, which was canceled last month.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.