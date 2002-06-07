Tribune, Universal team on syndie
Tribune Broadcasting and Universal Television are partnering on a new daily
syndication show targeted for fall 2003, although that date could slip,
depending on how quickly plans for the show come together.
According to UTV president Steve Rosenberg, the two companies decided to
develop a new show after extensive talks. "We've done a lot of business together,
and we both appreciate the way the other does business," he said.
The show will be co-developed and co-produced, with UTV handling station sales
and Tribune Entertainment handling barter ad sales.
