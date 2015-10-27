Tribune Teams With Share Rocket to Boost Social Media Growth

Tribune Broadcasting has announced a partnership with Share Rocket to increase social media growth for 27 Tribune TV properties countrywide.

Share Rocket, the social media ratings and audience platform, offers real-time actionable insights from its social scoring and rating methodology. Tribune will use Share Rocket’s data and dashboards to lead social media teams and train individuals to maximize posts.

Tribune tried Share Rocket services in four pilot markets earlier this year and those stations improved their social media performance, including a jump in referral traffic.

“With Share Rocket we’ve seen immediate impact on the quality of our social media activity and our competitive position”, said Bart Feder, Tribune senior VP of news. “Winning in local news includes winning at social and Share Rocket is an important tool for all of our newsrooms to leverage and enhance engagement with our audiences.

“Tribune is a news and digital leader in the broadcast industry and we are proud they have chosen Share Rocket as their performance measurement tool for social,” added Chris Kraft, Share Rocket CEO and founder.