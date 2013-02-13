Tribune Taps NBCU Veteran Larry Wert to Head Local Broadcasting

NBCU veteran broadcasting executive Larry Wert

has been named president of local broadcasting for Tribune Company, where he

will direct strategy and operations of Tribune's 23 local television stations

and WGN Radio in Chicago. He will report

directly to Tribune's newly-installed CEO Peter Liguori and continue to be

based in Chicago. Wert's start date

has not yet been set.

A

Chicago native, Wert, who has more than 30

years of broadcasting experience, has been with NBCU for 15 years and most

recently served as president/GM of WMAQ in Chicago and executive VP, station

initiatives, NBC Owned Stations.

Nils

Larsen, president of Tribune Broadcasting, will assist Wert in the transition

to his new position with Tribune, according to a company news release.

The

move quashes any remaining speculation that Tribune is considering getting out of the TV

station business under its new leadership and now that it is out of bankruptcy.

A

Chicago native, Wert joined WMAQ as president/GM in January 1998. In April 2008, he was named

president, central and western region, NBC Local Media, overseeing five NBC owned

television stations: KNBC in Los Angeles, KNTV in San Francisco, KNSD in San Diego, KXAS in Dallas and WMAQ in Chicago. In September

2011, he was named exec VP, station initiatives for NBC owned stations.

"I

grew up here, I spent most of my career here so I respect the great legacy of

the Tribune co. I'm familiar with their great assets," Wert told B&C. "Their station

footprint is significant in 36% of the country. I think there's an opportunity

right now to be part of its future in a very positive way."

"Larry's

talent, creativity, and broad television, digital and radio experience make him

the ideal person to lead our local broadcasting and radio businesses," Liguori

said in a statement. "Larry is also a skilled manager of people, an innovative

programmer, and understands the important role our local TV news operations

play in the communities we serve."

At

WMAQ, Wert led the station's integration with Telemundo. Under his leadership

the country's first bi-lingual co-located newsroom was unveiled in 2002. In

addition, in December 2003, he led the launch of Chicago's first television

broadcast street side studio at 401 N. Michigan

Avenue, now known as Studio 5, according to a

Tribune release.

Among

Wert's professional claims to fame are having fired two big personalities,

Howard Stern and Jerry Springer (he canceled the latter's show on WMAQ when he

arrived at the station).

Wert

says he's grateful for the support his bosses -- Valari Staab, Ted Harbert and

Steve Burke -- at NBCU have provided him in his role and in making the decision

to move on to Tribune. "Ironically I will be a pretty big customer of NBCU -- so

I won't be completely away," he said, noting that Tribune stations license

multiple NBCU syndicated properties including Jerry

Springer, Maury and Wilkos.

"There's no doubt NBC Chicago is on an upswing. I will miss the equity I have

with my colleagues. But this new opportunity in my hometown is too unique to say

no to."

Valari Staab, president of NBC Owned Television Stations, saluted the longtime WMAQ GM. "This is a rare and exciting opportunity for Larry to run a broadcast group and stay in his hometown of Chicago," she said. "I greatly appreciate his dedication and have truly enjoyed working with him over the last 18 months. I wish him the very best in his new role."

Wert,

56, got his start in the industry at Leo Burnett Advertising in Chicago in 1978. He went on

to spend ten years with ABC in TV Sales in Los Angeles, New York and Chicago, and then to WLS (Chicago) as local sales manager.

In

1989, Wert was named president and GM of Evergreen's "The Loop" and AM 1000 in Chicago. In 1996, he was

named president of Evergreen Media Corporation when it merged with Chancellor

Broadcasting. He was promoted to senior VP, overseeing Chancellor's 13

radio properties in Chicago and Detroit before joining WMAQ.