Tribune Taps Leach for Top Development Slot

Thomas Leach was named vice president of development for Tribune Co. starting Feb. 1.

Leach currently is chief financial officer of Tribune Broadcasting and has been with the company for nearly 20 years. He has been Tribune’s VP of development before, holding the job from 1998 to 2001.

Leach left the post to become VP of administration and CFO in March 2001. Leach joined Tribune in 1986 as a financial analyst at WGN-TV Chicago.