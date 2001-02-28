Tribune takes Other Half barter rights

Tribune Entertainment has acquired the barter sales rights to NBC Enterprises' fall marquee project The Other Half and long-running weekly George Michael Sports Machine.

NBC Enterprises chief Ed Wilson, heading up the company's new in-house syndication division, indicated that taking advantage of an established sales force such as Tribune makes sense for NBC's first major splash into the syndication area. So far The Other Half, a male spin on The View co-hosted by Dick Clark, has been cleared in 70% of the country, currently being shopped on a 10.5/3.5 barter split.

Entering its 18th season, George Micheal is sold on a 3.5/3.5 split. Recently, Tribune picked up the barter sales rights to Hearst Entertainment's stable of programs, including its fall 2001 weekly The Bravest. The distributor does the same for Universal's dating strip Blind Date. - Susanne Ault