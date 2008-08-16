Tribune Takes huge Write-Off
Tribune Co. took a $3.8 billion noncash after-tax write-off last week. The bookkeeping charge mainly lowered valuations of Tribune newspapers.
Tribune's bottom-line net loss was a staggering $4.5 billion for the second quarter.
