Tribune SVP Charlier Departs

Steve Charlier has exited his post as senior VP of local media at Tribune.

The news was previously reported on RobertFeder.com, which noted that Charlier is launching a "multi-platform media company."

A Tribune spokesperson confirmed Charlier's departure.

On Sept. 25, Steve Farber, acting general manager at WGN Chicago, was named senior VP of operations at Tribune Broadcasting.

Charlier held previous posts as the VP and news director at KOVR- KMAX Sacramento, and news director at KING-KONG Seattle and KUTV Salt Lake City. He spent four years as SVP of news and operations before becoming Tribune's SVP of local media in 2012.