Tribune Strikes HD Carriage Deal

Tribune has reached a deal with Cablevision for the HD cable carriage of four of its station, including top market WPIX-DT New York.

WPIX delivers the WB prime time lineup in HD, as well as New York Mets baseball games (sp-orts is one of HD's biggest draws). Also included in the deal are WTIC Hartford (a Fox affiliate), WPHL Philadelphia (also WB) and WTXX Hartford (another WB affiliate).

WPIX had previously reached a deal with Comcast Cable for parts of New Jersey but it still hasn’t reached a deal with Time Warner Cable so the vast majority of HD cable viewers in New York City, particularly Manhattan, are still in the cable HD dark. RCN, however, a Manhattan overbuilder, will soon make the channel available.