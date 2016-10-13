Tribune, Sinclair Stations Will Air Benefit Concert for Vets

Tribune and Sinclair stations have signed on to air a benefit concert for veterans over Thanksgiving weekend.

"America Salutes You" will feature performers from a range of musical genres—pop’s Cyndi Lauper, country artist Wanda Jackson and gospel’s CeCe Winans among others.

The concert, scheduled for 8 p.m. Nov. 12 in Chicago, will stream live over Livestream, Military.com and TV Worldwide, and be available on radio through Westwood One.

Affiliates will air the show at various times over the long holiday weekend. The Tribune Media Charitable Foundation is among the concert’s sponsors.

Money from the performance will go to non-profits including Thanks USA, Easter Seals Dixon Center for Military and Veterans Services and the Bob Woodruff Foundation.