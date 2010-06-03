Tribune Shooting Pilot with Controversial Deejay Bubba the Love Sponge

Tribune

Broadcasting is shooting a pilot this month featuring radio deejay Bubba the

Love Sponge for a potential late-night or daytime play in fall 2011, said Sean

Compton, Tribune Broadcasting's president of programming.

Bubba, who was born Todd Alan Clem, currently hosts a radio show on Howard

Stern's channel on Sirius satellite radio. The show also is syndicated on Cox

and Beasley radio stations.

Bubba the Love Sponge has gotten in trouble

throughout his career for airing scandalous content. In 2004, Clear Channel Radio

dropped Bubba the Love Sponge from its line-up after the FCC threatened to fine

the company $755,000 for airing graphic conversations about sex and drugs on

stations in five Florida cities. Most of Tribune's current top management,

including CEO Randy Michaels and Compton, came to the company from Clear

Channel.

Tribunealso is shooting several episodes of a talk show featuring another deejay, BillCunningham, over the weekend of June 12-13. That show will get a test run on

Tribune stations this summer for a potential fall 2010 group launch. If all

goes well, Tribune would like to take the Cunningham show into national

syndication in fall 2011.

Tribune's

daytime programming currently consists of NBC Universal's trio of talkers: Maury,

Jerry Springer and Steve Wilkos, all of which Tribune has renewed

through 2012. All three shows air in double-runs, giving Tribune opportunity to

try other programming in those slots. Compton has said that he doesn't like

having all of Tribune's daytime programming "in one basket" and would like to

introduce some new Tribune-produced shows into the mix.