Tribune Shareholder Meeting August 21

Tribune will hold a special shareholder meeting August 21 in Chicago to discuss the company’s merger agreement.





Shareholders of record as of July 12 will be entitled to vote.





Tribune is urging shareholders to read its definitive proxy statement "and other relevant materials when they become available" before voting. Those materials will be filed with the SEC and sent to shareholders of record later this month.

The exact time and location of the meeting will be included in the proxy statement.

Billionaire Sam Zell bought Tribune in March. It’s transitioning to a private company, with Zell as chairman.