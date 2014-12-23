Tribune Sells Indianapolis CW Affiliation to Media General

Tribune Media Company has sold its CW network affiliation in Indianapolis to Media General, whose WISH becomes the CW affiliate Jan. 1, 2015. WISH loses its CBS affiliation at the end of 2014, with it shifting to WTTV.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“We are pleased to have reached this agreement, which is financially accretive to Tribune Media and good for The CW network with whom we remain a strong partner,” said Peter Liguori, Tribune Media president and CEO. “This transaction underscores our sharp focus on consistently improving the value of our broadcasting portfolio and on driving profitability for our business.”

The CW had been scheduled to move to WTTV’s channel 4.2.

“Today’s announcement marks a new era for WISH-TV,” said Vincent Sadusky, Media General president and CEO. “CW programming draws a younger demographic, which is a new audience for that station. Through this agreement, we also have the flexibility to significantly enhance our award-winning local news coverage and unique local programming on WISH-TV.”