Tribune seeks Denver radio trade
Tribune has hired Deutsche Banc Alex. Brown to help it dispose of its three Denver radio properties: KOSI-FM, KKHK-FM and KEZW-AM-possibly in exchange for a TV station.
"Our Denver radio stations are great businesses run by great people, and we plan to find the best way to maximize the potential of these valuable properties while further expanding Tribune's core media assets," said Dennis FitzSimons, Tribune president and chief operations officer.
- Steve McClellan
