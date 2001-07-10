Tribune, RespondTV spawn interactive ads

Tribune Broadcasting's KSWB(TV) in San Diego is working with RespondTV in an interactive advertising test with the San Diego Zoo and the San Diego Wild Animal Park.

Viewers with enhanced TV enabled set-top boxes can interact with the each of the commercials to obtain a coupon

for a free child's admission with every adult ticket purchased. Campbell Mithun Esty developed the

creative for the spots. "We recognize that we need to find new ways to provide even more value for our viewers and advertisers," said Lise Markham, KSWB vice president and

general manager in a prepared statement."

Tribune has a multi-year pact with RespondTV covering the broadcaster's 22 major market television stations across the

country. KSWB in San Diego aired its first interactive TV program earlier this year with Tribune Entertainment's Andromeda series. KSWB successfully piloted

the interactive series, with interactive capabilities for the series' six episodes rolled out to all Tribune stations.

- Richard Tedesco