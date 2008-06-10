Tribune Promotes Hendricks to EVP

Tribune named John Hendricks executive vice president of interactive and broadcast sales.

He will oversee national and local sales efforts for Tribune’s 23 stations and more than 50 Web sites, including those in the publishing division.

Hendricks’ duties also include “developing strategic business and sales initiatives, coordinating broadcasting and interactive group advertising agreements and managing relationships with key sales-related organizations,” Tribune said in a statement.

Hendricks has been senior VP of sales for Tribune Broadcasting since 2002.

“John’s done a great job for our broadcast group. Now we need him to work the same magic with sales at Tribune’s Web sites,” Tribune Interactive president Marc Chase said. “He’s been taking sleight-of-hand lessons, learning card tricks and simple rabbit-out-of-a-hat stuff -- we think he’s ready to move to the next level.”