Tribune posts 3Q loss
Tribune Television's revenues dropped 6% in the third quarter to $274
million, the company said.
The station group lost about $12 million in lost
advertising and added news coverage costs related to the terrorist attack, the
company said.
Revenues for Tribune's broadcasting and entertainment division, which includes television stations, a program production and syndication unit, and the Chicago Cubs, were down 3% to $354 million for the quarter, while operating cash flow was down 17% to $107 million.
The company also said its interactive unit, which includes its on-line classified advertising businesses, showed a revenue gain of 20% to $15.1 million, while cash flow losses for the unit dropped 50% to $4.1 million.
Equity losses in various outside ventures (including, The WB, CareerBuilder, BrassRing and Classified Ventures) were also reduced by half to $13 million, the company said.
- Steve McClellan
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.