Tribune posts 3Q loss

Tribune Television's revenues dropped 6% in the third quarter to $274

million, the company said.

The station group lost about $12 million in lost

advertising and added news coverage costs related to the terrorist attack, the

company said.

Revenues for Tribune's broadcasting and entertainment division, which includes television stations, a program production and syndication unit, and the Chicago Cubs, were down 3% to $354 million for the quarter, while operating cash flow was down 17% to $107 million.

The company also said its interactive unit, which includes its on-line classified advertising businesses, showed a revenue gain of 20% to $15.1 million, while cash flow losses for the unit dropped 50% to $4.1 million.

Equity losses in various outside ventures (including, The WB, CareerBuilder, BrassRing and Classified Ventures) were also reduced by half to $13 million, the company said.

- Steve McClellan