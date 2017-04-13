Tribune Nixes Plan for National News Site Tribune.com

Tribune Media has scrapped plans to launch a national news site, Tribune.com, after months of creating and staffing the site, according to Politico.

Peter Sterne writes that Tribune.com’s New York-based staff, including reporters from outlets such as Vice and New York Daily News, were told Wednesday afternoon they were being let go. The site was scheduled to launch April 25.

“Today we are taking another step in the strategic review process, reorganizing our centralized digital operation and fully integrating it into Tribune Broadcasting,” Tribune Media interim CEO Peter Kern wrote in an email to employees published by Politico.

“As a result of this move, a number of people in our central digital organization will be leaving the company,” Kern added.

Tribune Media also nixed the relaunch of the TV commentary website Television Without Pity, which it bought from NBCUniversal in 2014, according to Sterne. Tribune reportedly laid off employees of its Los Angeles-based entertainment site Screener. The moves cost 18 people their jobs, according to Sterne.