Tribune News Senior VP Green Departing

Katherine Green, senior VP of news at Tribune Media, has announced her resignation after just seven months on the job. In a memo to group news directors, she cited excessive travel as a factor.

Her departure was previously reported in Rick Gevers’ Newsletter.

Green started at Tribune in May, coming from CNN Worldwide, where she was senior VP and managing editor of HLN. She also was senior VP and general manager of HLN sibling CNN International. Prior to CNN, Green had stints at WTTG Washington and WBAL Baltimore.