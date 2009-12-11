Tribune Names Spector COO

Tribune has named Gerry Spector its COO, effective immediately. Spector had been Tribune's chief administrative officer.

"Gerry has led the ongoing transformation of this company from top to bottom," said Tribune CEO Randy Michaels. "He's strategically refocused the operations of our business units so that we're more innovative and more efficient than ever before, he's streamlined the decision-making process and he's helped drive the reorganization of our sales operation."

Spector says he plans to "reinvent our media organization every day. We're committed to delivering high-quality content, providing innovative solutions to our advertisers and competing for every available dollar."

Tribune also announced that Senior VP/Chief Financial Officer Chandler Bigelow is expanding his responsibilities to include the financial operations of the publishing division and all centralized human resources operations, and Nils Larsen has been named Chief Investment Officer. Larsen has been with Tribune since December 2008 and has been responsible for helping spearhead Tribune's restructuring efforts.