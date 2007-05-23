Tribune Names Research Exec
Michell Meyer, director of research at FUSE Networks, has joined Tribune Entertainment in the same post.
Meyer, who will be based in New York, will head up research for program sales, ad sales and other reasons.
Meyer's resume also includes stints with Bravo, Fox Family Channel, A&E, and ad agency Ogivly & Mather.
