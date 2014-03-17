Tribune Names Bowen Chief Revenue Officer

Tribune Co. named Keith Bowen to the newly created position of chief revenue officer, the company announced on Monday.

Bowen, previously chief revenue officer at TV One and Radio One, will be responsible for growing revenue at Tribune's broadcast and media portfolio, effective April 1. He will report to Tribune CEO Peter Liguori.

The company has been acquiring TV stations and is revamping its WGN America cable network.

"Keith has a track record of success working with and developing solutions for advertisers across a broad array of media platforms," Liguori said in a statement. "He has a terrific ability to target an advertiser's message to the right audience at the right time using the right combination of media for maximum impact, and he always puts clients first. Keith is driven and creative and he will be a great addition to our management team."

Before TV One, Bowen was senior VP at Turner Broadcasting Sales.

"I'm excited to work with the incredibly talented and innovative people at Tribune as they re-imagine what a media company can be," said Bowen. "Tribune's local television stations reach more than 50 million homes, and its cable network, WGN America, is about to launch new original programming. There is tremendous potential for growth across Tribune's multiple media platforms and a lot of opportunity ahead."