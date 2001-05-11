Tribune Media takes TV Data stake

Two of the largest providers of TV Listings data are getting together. Tribune Media Services has agreed to buy a majority stake in TV Data Technologies, the pioneering vendor of TV listings to newspapers, Web outlets and cable systems. TMS, a unit of broadcaster and newspaper publisher Tribune Co., would not disclose terms of the deal , but said that TV Data will retain its own brand and sales operation. The companies' biggest competitor is Gemstar's TV Guide, which also syndicates data out to newspapers and web providers. - John Higgins