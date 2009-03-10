Tribune Media, Cox Forge New Agreement

Tribune Media Services has formed an agreement with Cox Communications that will allow the MSO to use TMS' On product suite featuring a new program guide for subscribers.

The On TV data suite provides an in-depth collection of scheduling information along with program metadata. Another Tribune service, On Connectors, provides links between related TV shows, series, and spin-offs and linkages for movies as well. Cox believes the use of On will increase customer affinity for Cox's offerings through customer program discovery.

"TMS is pleased to be working with Cox as they deploy their next generation guides," said Andy Heinz, executive director of new media sales for TMS' Entertainment Products division. "The On entertainment product suite enables innovative companies like Cox to create better and faster ways to help subscribers discover what they want to watch."

The new program guide will be deployed this year on Tru2way retail TVs and some Tru2way set-top boxes leased by Cox.

The deal with Cox is the latest in Tribune Media's large reach. Its television and movie product guides reach customers in 40 countries through Microsoft, TiVo, Comcast, Time Warner Cable, and a host of other companies.