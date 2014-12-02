Tribune Media Company Stock Listed on NYSE

Tribune Media Company has received approval to list its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). The company expects trading on the NYSE to start Dec. 5 under the symbol "TRCO." Tribune’s Class A stock will continue to trade on the OTC Bulletin Board, ceasing when the stock is traded on the NYSE.

Tribune Media Company's warrants and Class B common stock are expected to continue to be traded on the OTC.

In August, Tribune Media Company, which holds TV and radio stations and a cable network, completed its spin-off of Tribune Publishing Company. The newspaper division’s stock is traded on the NYSE under the symbol "TPUB.”