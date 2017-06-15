Tribune Launching Social-Driven Morning Show in Six Markets

Tribune Broadcasting, in partnership with the digital agency Dose, plans to roll out a new morning show featuring stories fueled by social media on June 29 in six markets.

morning dose., which will be hosted by personalities Melissa Rycroft and Brandon London and news anchor Laila Muhammad, will air on Tribune stations in Dallas, Houston, Philadelphia, Washington, Miami and Portland, Ore.

The “wake-up” show will feature stories powered by Dose’s expertise in social story telling and distribution, taking the idea of a socially driven news show to the next level, Tribune said.

“Working with our partners at Dose we’ve developed a morning program that will go beyond the traditional broadcast treatment of ‘trending’ social content,” said Bart Feder, Tribune’s senior VP of news. “The goal of morning dose. will be to set the morning agenda by showcasing the content and advancing the stories that will drive the day’s social conversation.”