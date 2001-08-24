Tribune, Knight Ridder buying dot-dom

Tribune Co. and Knight Ridder Inc. are teaming up to buy the online resume bank HeadHunter.Net for about $200 million and merge it with another leading online recruitment company.

Reuters reports Atlanta-based HeadHunter will be combined with CareerBuilder Inc., which both media companies back. CareerBuilder gets more than 4 million unique visitors per month to its Web site, while HeadHunter's site attracts more than 2.5 million, according to Tribune.