Tribune Inks Carriage, Retrans Deals with Comcast
By Staff
Tribune Co.’s WGN Superstation has signed a multiyear carriage agreement with Comcast Corp.
Tribune and the MSO also reached retransmission-consent agreements for Tribune stations in the top 50 markets. The agreement covers analog and high-definition formats. Additional terms were not disclosed.
According to Tribune, the Comcast deal is the first in a series of carriage agreements that are expected to expand WGN’s reach to 66 million over the next two years.
