Tribune Highlights Veterans' Struggles in Documentary

Tribune-owned TV stations will mark Veterans Day by airing a one-hour documentary focusing on four vets and their struggles post-service across the group.

Homeland Diaries: America’s Veterans will air in all of Tribune’s 33 markets starting Friday, Nov. 11, as well as online at http://vetshomelanddiaries.com.

Stations will also highlight local veterans in their newscasts in the days leading up to the holiday.

KTLA, Tribune’s CW affiliate in Los Angeles, produced the documentary.

“It is critical that we continue to tell the stories of the more than two and half million men and women who have served our country in what is by far America’s longest war,” said Bart Feder, the group’s senior VP of news. “Every one of our news rooms is committed to shining a light on the trials and triumphs of our vets, through both local initiatives and this compelling documentary.”