Tribune, Hearst forge multi-year pact

In a new multi-year arrangement, Tribune Entertainment will handle key functions for Hearst Entertainment's domestic first-run programming, including contract administration and research.

As part of the deal - an extension of a relationship established earlier this year - Tribune and Hearst cooperate in other areas, including distribution and marketing. Tribune already acquired the barter sales rights to Hearst's stable of weekly half-hour series, including Ron Hazelton's HouseCalls, Famous Homes & Hideaways and the upcoming The Bravest. Bruce Paisner, Hearst Entertainment chief, said he wanted to strengthen his company's bond with Tribune because "it gives our sales force an extra level of support in the marketplace." - Susanne Ault