Tribune green-lights Praagh
Tribune Entertainment president and CEO Dick Askin is giving a firm go for the debut of Beyond with James Van Praagh. Its new weekday half-hour
strip cleared in 85 markets (27 of the top 30) covering 75 percent of the
country.
The show will get a boost of sorts when Van Praagh's psychic abilities are
featured in a CBS miniseries starring Ted Danson during the May sweeps.
