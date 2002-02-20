Tribune gets extension for 2nd Hartford station

Tribune Television received an additional six months to sell WTXX(TV)

Waterbury, Conn., in order to comply with Federal Communications Commission

restrictions on TV duopolies and local broadcast-newspaper cross-ownership.

Tribune was under orders to sell the station by Feb. 6, but the company told

the commission its efforts to sell the United Paramount Network affiliate failed

to garner acceptable offers 'in the range' of a broker's appraisal.

Tribune also owns local station WTIC-TV and the Hartford Courant

newspaper. Tribune purchased the newspaper as part of its acquisition of

Times-Mirror Co. in June 2000. At the time, WTXX's acquisition from Counterpoint

Communications was pending at the FCC.

Agency rules forbid owning a TV station and a newspaper in the same market.

Still, Tribune won't have to choose between owning WTIC and the Courant

until 2007.

Additionally, the FCC forbids TV duopolies in markets like Hartford, Conn.,

where there are fewer than eight separately owned TV stations. Temporary

ownership of WTXX was allowed because the station is considered to be

economically failing.

FCC commissioner Michael Copps 'reluctantly' agreed to the additional

six-month waiver and said he has no intention of voting for repeated grace

periods.

Still, it's unclear whether Tribune will ever be forced to sell any of the

Hartford properties. The FCC is currently reconsidering its restriction on

newspaper cross-ownership, and the duopoly 'voice test' is being challenged in

court.