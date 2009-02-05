Tribune Forms Online Entertainment Bureau

Tribune Company has created what it's calling an "online entertainment news bureau" that will produce content for the media giant's newspaper and station Websites out of its Los Angeles base. The bureau will be powered by the combined resources of the Los Angeles Times and listings site Zap2it.com and will tap Tribune reporters nationwide to produce entertainment blogs and multimedia news on more than 60 TV shows.

"The Los Angeles Times covers entertainment like no one else, and it's a natural fit to locate Tribune's online bureau here," said LA Times editor Russ Stanton. "This allows us to combine the best of Tribune's entertainment content with Zap2it's industry-leading movie and TV listings to reach an even greater audience."

The bureau's editorial content will be aggregated on the Zap2it portal, which will be re-launched early this year.

"This bureau will work with reporting and producing teams at all our newspapers and TV stations to bring our audiences the most complete, behind-the-scenes entertainment report on the Web," said Tribune Interactive President Marc Chase.