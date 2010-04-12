Tribune Files To Exit Bankruptcy

As

expected, Tribune Company filed a plan of reorganization with the U.S.

Bankruptcy Court in Delaware on Monday (Apr. 12) that would “keep the

company intact, sharply reduce its debt and provide it with sufficient

liquidity to expand its business in the future,” according to a company

statement.

The

plan, which still must be approved by Tribune creditors and the court, should

allow Tribune to emerge from bankruptcy this year. The plan has to be approved

by both the court and the FCC, the latter because ownership of Tribune’s

23 TV stations will transfer to new owners, comprised of the company’s

major creditors. Those include J.P.Morgan Chase Bank, Angelo Gordon & Co.,

and others.



Observers

expect Tribune’s restructuring plan to pass muster, although that

won’t come without some loud complaining from lenders who are still owed

money. On Monday, a group of 24 of Tribune’s lesser lenders filed its

objection with the court, calling the proposal “unwise and unfair.”

That group is collectively owned some $3.6 billion in outstanding loans.

Last

Thursday (Apr. 8), Tribune announced that it had come to an agreement with

Centerbridge, the largest of these smaller lenders. That agreement paved the

way to filing this restructuring plan with the court.

On

Tuesday (Apr. 13), Tribune and its creditors’ attorneys will present the

restructuring plan to the court, and objectors will make their complaints

publicly known.



In fact,

the majority of Tribune’s lenders will not get most of their investment

back, at least in the short term. Tribune’s major creditors, who will

soon become its owners, will write off billions of dollars in return for equity

in the new company. The new Tribune will proceed with less debt to service and

“sufficient liquidity to effectively operate our businesses,”

according to a memo Tribune CEO Randy Michaels sent to employees on Monday.



As part

of the restructuring, Tribune expects to continue its recently implemented

employee retirement plan, including a 401(k) with a company match and

discretionary profit-sharing. Meanwhile, the company’s employee stock

ownership plan will end and the shares held by that plan would be extinguished.

Employees have been aware that change was coming since last fall, according to

Michaels’ memo.

“This

plan better positions us to continue serving our users, readers, viewers,

listeners and advertisers across our media platforms and gives us an

opportunity to expand our business upon emergence from a solid financial

base,” said Michaels in a statement.