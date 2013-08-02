Tribune Deals WNEP, WTKR, WGNT to Ed Wilson

RELATED: TribuneGrabs Local TV Group for $2.7 Billion





Tribune has agreed to sell WNEP Scranton, along with WTKR

and WGNT Norfolk, to Dreamcatcher Broadcasting for $27 million. Dreamcatcher is

owned by Ed Wilson, who was president of Tribune Broadcasting and chief revenue

officer of Tribune Co. until 2010, and took on a consultant role thereafter.





Tribune will operate the stations under a shared services

agreement.





The stations are part of Local TV LLC; Tribune has agreed to

acquire Local TV, and must officially part with the stations to comply with FCC

ownership regulations. "The newly merged company would not be allowed to

hold both the TV station licenses that are currently held by Local TV and the

local daily newspapers that are currently owned by Tribune," reads an FCC

document.





The deal is subject to regulatory approval.





ABC affiliate WNEP commands around half the revenue in DMA

No. 54, according to BIA/Kelsey. WTKR-WGNT is a CBS-CW duopoly in DMA No. 44.





Multiple broadcast bigwigs are involved in local

TV ownership as a result of mega-mergers. Amidst Gannett's agreement to acquire

Belo, former Belo vice chairman JackSander will own a handful of stations in markets where the two groups both

own stations, while former Fisher chief BenTucker will play a similar role in Tucson. Gannett plans to provide

services to the stations that it cannot technically own.