Tribune Deals for Hip Hop Hold 'Em

Heritage Media Group has sold its new syndicated weekly poker show, Hip Hop Hold 'Em, in seven of the top 10 markets.

According to the company, clearances include Tribune stations WPIX New York, KTLA Los Angeles, WPHL Philadelphia, KDAF Dallas, and WNOL New Orleans.

The show, from Heritage and TWI, the TV production amr of sports management powerhouse IMG, takes Texas hold'em and transplants it to the world of Hip Hop, with celebrities hosting games for their friends, which will include athletes (IMG represents a bunch of them), musicians and actors.