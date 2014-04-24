Tribune Broadcasting Taps Katherine Green to Head News

Katherine Green was named senior VP of news at Tribune Broadcasting, the company announced on Thursday.

Green, who will start on May 5, will helm the news production and operations for all of Tribune’s owned or operated stations, reporting to Larry Wert, president of broadcast media.

“Katherine is a visionary leader whose background in local broadcasting and news programming will bring value to our station’s broadcast and digital newsrooms," said Wert.

The exec joins Tribune from CNN Worldwide, where she most recently served as senior VP and managing editor of HLN. She also was senior VP and general manager of HLN sibling CNN International. Prior to CNN, Green had stints at WTTG-TV Washington, DC and WBAL-TV Baltimore.

“Tribune is one of the largest broadcasting companies in America, with a legacy of championing the public's need for information,” said Green. “This is a rare and unique opportunity to simultaneously preserve and evolve that legacy for generations to come.”

Green joins recently hired Angela Betasso, who started at Tribune Broadcasting March 31 as senior VP of sales.

The company has been beefing up its executive team with the December acquisition of Local TV for $2.73 billion.