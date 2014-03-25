Betasso On Board At Tribune As Sales Senior VP

Angela Betasso has been named senior VP of sales at Tribune Broadcasting. She will be responsible for “the strategic management and leadership of all top line sales” for Tribune Broadcasting’s 42 owned or operated stations, said Tribune. She starts March 31 and will report to Larry Wert, president, broadcast media.

Betasso joins Tribune from Gannett, which acquired Belo, where she was VP of sales since 2011. She had previously been VP of sales at WFAA Dallas.

Last August, Betasso was named VP of sales at Hearst TV, with a start date in early 2014. She never did start at Hearst and instead was named to the executive team at Gannett earlier this year, following its acquisition of Belo.

“Angela is a strategic thinker and a proven sales leader with revenue success across a variety of broadcast, video and digital platforms,” said Wert. “Her positive energy and drive will be a great addition to our leadership team and she will work closely with Tribune’s new chief revenue officer, Keith Bowen, as Tribune Company continues to advance how we serve our audience.”

Betasso is a member of the TVB executive board.

“Media is my passion and I am thrilled to be joining Tribune in this capacity. I feel confident the experience and learnings I bring, coupled with the strong media footprint Tribune offers, will be of benefit to advertisers and communities we serve,” said Betasso.

Tribune has been staffing up since its $2.73 billion acquistion of the Local TV station group.