Tribune Broadcasting’s Unique Visitors Double Since Last Year

Tribune Broadcasting reported more than double the number of unique visitors on its station websites, compared to the same time period a year earlier. Tribune’s local TV websites attracted 90 million unique visitors in January 2015, compared to 42 million in January 2014, according to Google Analytics. The January 2013 figure was a little north of 25 million.

Tribune closed on its acquisition of Local TV LLC at the end of 2013.

The company has dramatically expanded both live streaming and on-demand video, it said.

Larry Wert, Tribune Broadcasting’s president of broadcast media, mentioned changes aimed at serving up richer and more relevant digital content. “One of the first things we did after acquiring Local TV’s station group was re-launch our 40-plus websites with a common platform so that we could better share content and best practices,” he said. “The result has enabled us to roll out a new unified strategy built around content, stronger emphasis on video, social media, and a better user experience in which we serve more of our news to more people across the country.”