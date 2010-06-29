Tribune Broadcasting Restructures Creative Services
Tribune Broadcasting is reorganizing
its creative services division, saying that it is "blowing up" the traditional
TV playbook in order to "reinvent local television," the company said in a
statement.
John Zeigler, formerly
director/creative services for WPIX-TV in New York, will lead Tribune's eastern
region, while Carrie King, previously director/creative services for WGN
America, will lead Tribune's central region.
"Incremental change at our
television stations won't get it done," said Lee Abrams, Tribune's chief
innovation officer, in a statement. "We have to be radically and noticeably
different-we have to imagine TV and TV news in a totally new way, one that
breaks through and reinvents the decades' old, tired TV playbook."
"This opportunity was meant for John
and Carrie and they earned it," said Jerry Kersting, president of Tribune
Broadcasting, also in a statement. "They have demonstrated a clear and
passionate understanding of our new and very different vision and have
consistently executed and delivered on it. They are essential to developing a
new style of television and leading our stations into the future."
The two executives are charged with
establishing and implementing "new creative standards and promotional emphasis"
for the TV stations within their respective regions. The eastern division
includes Hartford, Harrisburg, New York, Philadelphia, South Florida and
Washington, D.C. The central division is made up of Chicago, Dallas, Grand
Rapids, Indianapolis, Houston and New Orleans, and also includes WGN America.
The company is continuing to seek a
new regional vice president for the western division.
