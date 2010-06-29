Tribune Broadcasting Restructures Creative Services

Tribune Broadcasting is reorganizing

its creative services division, saying that it is "blowing up" the traditional

TV playbook in order to "reinvent local television," the company said in a

statement.

John Zeigler, formerly

director/creative services for WPIX-TV in New York, will lead Tribune's eastern

region, while Carrie King, previously director/creative services for WGN

America, will lead Tribune's central region.

"Incremental change at our

television stations won't get it done," said Lee Abrams, Tribune's chief

innovation officer, in a statement. "We have to be radically and noticeably

different-we have to imagine TV and TV news in a totally new way, one that

breaks through and reinvents the decades' old, tired TV playbook."

"This opportunity was meant for John

and Carrie and they earned it," said Jerry Kersting, president of Tribune

Broadcasting, also in a statement. "They have demonstrated a clear and

passionate understanding of our new and very different vision and have

consistently executed and delivered on it. They are essential to developing a

new style of television and leading our stations into the future."

The two executives are charged with

establishing and implementing "new creative standards and promotional emphasis"

for the TV stations within their respective regions. The eastern division

includes Hartford, Harrisburg, New York, Philadelphia, South Florida and

Washington, D.C. The central division is made up of Chicago, Dallas, Grand

Rapids, Indianapolis, Houston and New Orleans, and also includes WGN America.

The company is continuing to seek a

new regional vice president for the western division.