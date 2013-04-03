Tribune, Broadcast CEO Larsen Part Ways

Nils Larsen has departed his post as CEO of Tribune's

broadcasting division, a position he assumed in 2011.

Larsen had oversight of Larsen Tribune's 23 TV stations, WGN

America and WGN Radio.

His exit was previously reported in Chicagoland Radio and Media. A Tribune spokesperson confirmed the

report.

Tribune has been hiring new leaders since it exited

bankruptcy on December 31. PeterLiguori was named CEO of Tribune Co. in January, and Bruce Karsh was

elected chairman of the board. In February, LarryWert was named president for local broadcasting.

In March, Matt Cherniss was named president/general manager of WGN America and the newly formed Tribune Studios, and JonWax was named senior VP of scripted programming at WGN America and Tribune Studios.