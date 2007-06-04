Tribune Board Slims Down

Three board members representing the Chandler Trusts have resigned from the Tribune Company board. Jeffrey Chandler, Roger Goodan and William Stinehart Jr. stepped down, as they agreed to do upon completion of Tribune’s tender offer.

The Tribune board now comprises nine members. That includes Zell, who will become chairman later this year, when the company finishes up its move to go private. The Chandler Trust representatives were elected to the board in 2000 when Tribune acquired the Times Mirror Company.

Tribune operates 23 TV stations across the country.